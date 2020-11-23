City councilwoman not giving up the fight on gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Councilwoman Cerssandra McPherson and others affected by gun violence gathered again Sunday night at the Swayne Field Shopping Center parking lot after McPherson’s call for peace went unanswered.

Less than 24 hours after the same group had challenged Toledoans to put their guns down, a man was shot dead in Central Toledo on Blum street.

“I’m heartbroken. Not so much that we didn’t make the 48 hours but someone had to go tell a mother that she just lost a son,” said McPherson.

This time, violence hit close to home, right in front of her daughter’s home.

“The family last night I got to watch it first hand, I open my window and there’s a young man dead in front of my house,” said Danyale Brown, McPherson’s daughter. “Not only do you affect the person that you killed you affect the families around people that you’ve killed.”

McPherson says the next steps in resolving the issues of gun violence will include conversations with other city leaders and says she will work with the mayor, Toledo Police, the NAACP, and others who’ve been affected by these crimes.

“This is not defeat this is not failure this just means we need to go back to the drawing table. This just means we need to work this thing a little bit harder,” said Marcy Turner, a mother who lost her child to gun violence.

Dr. Brehon Hall, Senior Pastor at Greater New Psalmist Baptist Church in Toledo, says he was personally moved by McPherson’s initiative.

“She came out here tonight in the snow, could’ve given up and said it was a failure,” said Hall. “But for her, it was not and then you saw the tears of those mothers who were here tonight, for them this was not a failure this was a call to action.”

