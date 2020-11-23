Advertisement

Fire at senior apartments displaces 97 residents

A spokesman for Toledo Fire & Rescue says the building caught fire due to an electrical issue.
Residents pack up to stay with family members or in hotels after their building lost power due...
Residents pack up to stay with family members or in hotels after their building lost power due to an electrical fire.(WTVG)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 97 residents have been displaced from Oblate Residences senior-living apartments at 1225 Flaire Dr. in West Toledo.

A spokesman for Toledo Fire & Rescue says the building caught fire due to an electrical issue.

Tarta busses were ordered for the residents of the large 3-story multi-unit complex while first responders worked to contain the fire, which appeared to start in the first-floor mechanical room causing smoke throughout the building.

The fire itself was contained and firefighters tell 13abc no apartment units sustained damage.

No one was hurt, but the building is without power.

The American Red Cross is working to find hotels for those without relatives to stay with for the next few days.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
CSX employee killed in Fostoria rail yard
Police lights
Man shot and killed on Blum Street in Toledo
Nearly 150 years of history burned down Friday night, destroying four businesses inside.
“It brings you just about to tears to see it gone”: Columbus Grove residents react to fire
Michigan State Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects from a home invasion in...
Home invasion suspects steal $10,000 in jewelry

Latest News

First Responder of the Week: Kacy Kunst
Some people who made donations not too long ago are now in need of help
Local food banks struggle to meet skyrocketing need
Some of those in need of help were donors not long ago
Local food banks seeing big increase in the need for help
Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car
Arrest made in weekend homicide