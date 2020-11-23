Fire at senior apartments displaces 97 residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 97 residents have been displaced from Oblate Residences senior-living apartments at 1225 Flaire Dr. in West Toledo.

A spokesman for Toledo Fire & Rescue says the building caught fire due to an electrical issue.

Tarta busses were ordered for the residents of the large 3-story multi-unit complex while first responders worked to contain the fire, which appeared to start in the first-floor mechanical room causing smoke throughout the building.

The fire itself was contained and firefighters tell 13abc no apartment units sustained damage.

No one was hurt, but the building is without power.

The American Red Cross is working to find hotels for those without relatives to stay with for the next few days.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.