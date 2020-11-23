Advertisement

First Responder of the Week: Kacy Kunst wants to inspire future female firefighters

Kunst is one of just 55 female firefighters in the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department where there are currently 521 uniformed firefighters.
First Responder of the Week, Kacy Kunst, didn't know what she wanted to do with her life but...
First Responder of the Week, Kacy Kunst, didn't know what she wanted to do with her life but she found her calling as a Toledo firefighter.(WTVG)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 30-year-old Kacy Kunst says she changed her major twice before deciding to become an EMT. She’s one of just 55 female firefighters in the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department where there are currently 521 uniformed firefighters.

“There’s definitely runs and calls and people you meet and it’s hard to get over that lump,” says Kunst, who admits the mental aspects of the job can be tough, but that there is no job she’d rather be doing. “The people I work with, my crew, they are just great and they are always there for you, and so it really helps.”

“She has a wonderful personality,” says Kacy’s mom, Charlene, who nominated her daughter for First Responder of the Week. “I’m jealous of her. She’s always helping people. It’s just one of her things that she does.”

Kunst says she wants to be an example to other young women who might not see themselves as firefighters, and that’s why she is 13abc’s First Responder of the Week.

“It’s nice to know that I can promote it and show people it’s not just a male field,” says Kunst. “Women can do it too. It’s tough competition. It’s tough work, but it’s definitely worth it and anybody can do it.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
CSX employee killed in Fostoria rail yard
Police lights
Man shot and killed on Blum Street in Toledo
Nearly 150 years of history burned down Friday night, destroying four businesses inside.
“It brings you just about to tears to see it gone”: Columbus Grove residents react to fire
Michigan State Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects from a home invasion in...
Home invasion suspects steal $10,000 in jewelry

Latest News

Michael Willford is a criminal justice instructor at Penta Career Center, and a man of many...
First Responder of the Week: Michael Willford
First Responder of the Week: Michael Willford
Conor Emch, 21, is a volunteer firefighter with Woodville Twp. Fire.
First Responder of the Week: Conor Emch
Kara McCann is blazing trails in Fulton County and she's only 34-years-old
First Responder of the Week: Kara McCann