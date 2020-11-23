Four BGSU football players suspended for breaking team rules

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Four players have been suspended from the Bowling Green State University football team for violating team rules, according to a report in The Blade.

The suspension ends the season for the four players with three games remaining for the Falcons, who play Saturday at Ohio.

Sources have told The Blade that the suspended players are linebacker Isaiah Johnson-Mack, wide receiver Noah Massey, and defensive backs Ty Redding and Rodell Rahmaan. All are redshirt seniors except for Massey, who is a redshirt sophomore.

All four players have appeared in multiple games for the Falcons this season.

Football coach Scot Loeffler addressed the suspensions in his weekly press conference Monday by saying the suspensions shouldn’t have been leaked to the media.

“All across the country, there are kids that need help, and that’s what we are trying to do,” he said. “It’s my obligation to help those guys. I don’t think it’s fair to address them either (publicly or in the media).”

Loeffler also said the Falcons will take their full travel roster to Athens for their game against the Bobcats.

In a statement received by 13abc on Monday, the University said, “Standards and expectations for continued participation in the BGSU Football program are high. Coach Loeffler is holding players accountable to those standards and expectations.”

The players will have eligibility remaining if they choose to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal thanks to a one-time NCAA policy that no football player will be forced to use eligibility during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

