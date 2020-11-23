Advertisement

Fulton Co. Senior Center closes for week

Due to a high number of staff members in quarantine for COVID-19, the Fulton County Senior...
Due to a high number of staff members in quarantine for COVID-19, the Fulton County Senior Center will be closed beginning Tuesday.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Due to a high number of staff members in quarantine for COVID-19, the Fulton County Senior Center will be closed beginning Tuesday.

All meal reservations received prior to Monday will be honored. Please pick up all reserved Monday and Tuesday meals at the usual Senior Center drive-thru site.

A plan for next week is being made. Updates from the Fulton County Senior Center can be found on its Facebook page and website.

