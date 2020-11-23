Funeral services planned for fallen Blissfield firefighter

Blissfield, MICH (WTVG) - This week the community will honor a Blissfield Township firefighter killed in the line of duty.

Captain Joseph Gallo, died this week while responding to a fire call. According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s office, Gallo was on his way to call for a barn fire when he lost control of his vehicle. Deputies say his vehicle rolled several times and Gallo did not survive.

Wednesday, November 25, 2020, the Village of Blissfield is honoring the fallen firefighter.

A procession to Blissfield Baptist Church begins at 8:30am.

Visitation is from 10am-1pm, but due to COVID-19 only 25 people will be allowed in the church at one time.

Gallo’s funeral service begins at 1:15 p.m. and will be livestreamed.

Following the services, a procession will move from Blissfield Baptist Church to Pleasant View Cemetery.

Internment with full honors and a reception will follow.

The Village of Blissfield is warning residents to prepare for road closures throughout the day due to the services for Cpt. Gallo.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.