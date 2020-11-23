New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, saying she offered to share her nation’s expertise on dealing with the coronavirus.

Ardern said the tone of the 20-minute phone call Monday was warm and that Biden spoke very favorably about how New Zealand was handling the pandemic.

Congratulations President-elect @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris on your victory in the US Presidential election. With so many issues facing the international community, your message of unity is one we share. New Zealand looks forward to working with you both! https://t.co/VTGRM4mHEK — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) November 7, 2020

Ardern said the two also discussed trade issues and climate change and talked about Biden’s Irish heritage and his fond memories of visiting New Zealand a few years ago.

She said she invited him to come visit again.

