Northwest Ohio native Bowersox to perform holiday show with TSO

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northwest Ohio native Crystal Bowersox is returning to Toledo to perform a special one-night-only holiday show with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. Saturday, December 19.

Limited in-person and streaming tickets are available for the show at this link. The performance will be held at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Peristyle Theater.

“I’m so excited to be coming home to perform at the beautiful Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle with the talented musicians of the Toledo Symphony,” Bowersox said in a press release. “It has been a lifelong dream of mine to perform in this space. In lieu of holiday gatherings with friends and family, this show will be my way of letting Northwest Ohioans know that I am thinking of them, sending love, and wishing everyone the safest and happiest of holidays.”

In-person tickets begin at $30 each, and streaming tickets start at $35. For more information, visit the TSO website, call 419-246-8000, or stop by the TAPA box office at 1838 Parkwood Ave.

