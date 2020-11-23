November 23rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy and cool today. Highs will be in the low to middle 40s. A mix of clouds and a clear sky is expected tonight with a low in the upper 20s. Increasing clouds are expected on Tuesday. There is a chance of snow in the afternoon changing to rain late afternoon and evening. Highs will be around 40. Rain is likely on Wednesday with a high in the low 50s. A few sprinkles are possible early on Thanksgiving. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to middle 50s.

