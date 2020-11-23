Alleged Parqwood shooter appears in court

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of shooting and killing three people near the Parqwood Apartments in October appeared in court Monday.

D’Angelo Porter had his total bond set at $1.5 million, or $500,000 per murder charge. His case will be continued Tuesday.

Porter is accused of killing Tyrone Ursey, Jr., Gary Witcher, and Deanna Himon in the shooting near Parqwood Apartments at Bancroft and Collingwood.

