Police searching for Hicksville home invasion suspects

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for two suspects who broke into a Hicksville house and stole money and other items early Sunday morning.

Before 1:30 a.m., two men entered a home brandishing a firearm. They took money and other items before fleeing in a vehicle belonging to the homeowners. The vehicle was found a short distance from the crime.

Officers believe the home was specifically targeted. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hicksville Police Department at 419-542-6661.

