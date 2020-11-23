Advertisement

Police searching for Hicksville home invasion suspects

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Hicksville home early Sunday morning.
Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Hicksville home early Sunday morning.(KBTX)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for two suspects who broke into a Hicksville house and stole money and other items early Sunday morning.

Before 1:30 a.m., two men entered a home brandishing a firearm. They took money and other items before fleeing in a vehicle belonging to the homeowners. The vehicle was found a short distance from the crime.

Officers believe the home was specifically targeted. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hicksville Police Department at 419-542-6661.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Police lights
Man shot and killed on Blum Street in Toledo
CSX employee killed in Fostoria rail yard
Nearly 150 years of history burned down Friday night, destroying four businesses inside.
“It brings you just about to tears to see it gone”: Columbus Grove residents react to fire
Michigan State Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects from a home invasion in...
Home invasion suspects steal $10,000 in jewelry

Latest News

Cpt. Joe Gallo died in the line of duty while responding to a fire call for Blissfield Twp....
Funeral services planned for fallen Blissfield firefighter
11/22: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
Councilwoman Cerssandra McPherson, her daughter, and others who've lost loved ones from gun...
City councilwoman not giving up fight on gun violence
The rain and snow are clearing out... but rain and wind return for the midweek. Dan Smith has...
11/22: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast