Advertisement

Police seraching for man who tried to rob Monroe St. gas station

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a Monroe St. gas station on Friday afternoon.

Just before 8 p.m., a man entered the Stop and Go in the 4800 block of Monroe and asked to purchase cigarettes. When the clerk got him the cigarettes, he took out a knife and plastic bag, ordering the clerk to empty the cash register.

However, the clerk refused and pushed the alarm, telling the suspect that she did. He fled westbound on Monroe without any money or merchandise.

The suspect is described as a white male, mid- to late-20s, approximately 5-foot-11, thin, and wearing gray sweatpants, a gray jacket, black mask, black gloves, and black sunglasses.

Police are continuing to investigate the attempted robbery.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
CSX employee killed in Fostoria rail yard
Police lights
Man shot and killed on Blum Street in Toledo
Nearly 150 years of history burned down Friday night, destroying four businesses inside.
“It brings you just about to tears to see it gone”: Columbus Grove residents react to fire
Michigan State Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects from a home invasion in...
Home invasion suspects steal $10,000 in jewelry

Latest News

The light show Do You Hear What I hear? will host the drive.
Project Noelle needs toys for kids affected by addiction
Scottie Greer
Bond set for man accused of Friday shooting in South Toledo
D'Angelo Porter
Alleged Parqwood shooter appears in court
Lots are starting to open for the 2020 holiday season.
Tis the season: Live Christmas tree lot opens