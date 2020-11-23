Police seraching for man who tried to rob Monroe St. gas station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a Monroe St. gas station on Friday afternoon.

Just before 8 p.m., a man entered the Stop and Go in the 4800 block of Monroe and asked to purchase cigarettes. When the clerk got him the cigarettes, he took out a knife and plastic bag, ordering the clerk to empty the cash register.

However, the clerk refused and pushed the alarm, telling the suspect that she did. He fled westbound on Monroe without any money or merchandise.

The suspect is described as a white male, mid- to late-20s, approximately 5-foot-11, thin, and wearing gray sweatpants, a gray jacket, black mask, black gloves, and black sunglasses.

Police are continuing to investigate the attempted robbery.

