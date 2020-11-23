Project Noelle needs toys for kids affected by addiction

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Each year, thousands of Ohioans lose their fight with addiction. They leave behind families, including children. Project Noelle’s mission is to make sure every one of those children wakes up to presents on Christmas.

A holiday light show in Oak Harbor called “Do You Hear What I See?” is hosting a toy drive on December 5 where you can bring toys, meet Santa, and even get candy canes. All the toys will go to children in the 17 Ohio counties that Project Noelle serves.

“These kids get taken out of their home with 10 minutes notice, if that, and a lot of the time they don’t have time to gather their things, and they’re in foster care, or maybe their grandparents have guardianship, and we want to do something for them to reach out to them to know that they’re loved and people care,” says Ottawa County Project Noelle director Laura White.

Last year, Project Noelle secured gifts for 700 children. This year, needs have doubled with 1500 applications for gifts.

“We rely on our faith. We’re faith-based, and we know that where there’s a will, there’s a way. God will help us. And with these toy drives, we’ll make ends meet,” says White.

If you would like to fill out an application for a child in your life, they are available on Project Noelle’s website until Tuesday. There you can also learn how to donate or volunteer, a constant need for the non-profit.

“Do You Hear What I See?” will be up and running for the season starting the Friday after Thanksgiving. You can see it any night after that at 460 Burdine Dr. in Oak Harbor.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.