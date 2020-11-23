Tis the season: Live Christmas tree lot opens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a little more than a month until Christmas, and now’s the time to buy a tree.

The lot at Bella Blue Pools on Monroe and Laskey officially opened today. The lot is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. every day.

The manager says the best time to avoid a crowd is to come during the week from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

“For this time that everyone’s going through, the struggles and stuff, I think this is the most peaceful and joyous time of our year. ... A lot of people are depressed, and we’re just trying to bring something fun for people again,” says Tom Okapal, operations manager at Bella Blue Pools.

The lot has been open for 30 years now.

