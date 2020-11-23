Advertisement

Tis the season: Live Christmas tree lot opens

By Kayla Molander
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a little more than a month until Christmas, and now’s the time to buy a tree.

The lot at Bella Blue Pools on Monroe and Laskey officially opened today. The lot is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. every day.

The manager says the best time to avoid a crowd is to come during the week from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

“For this time that everyone’s going through, the struggles and stuff, I think this is the most peaceful and joyous time of our year. ... A lot of people are depressed, and we’re just trying to bring something fun for people again,” says Tom Okapal, operations manager at Bella Blue Pools.

The lot has been open for 30 years now.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
CSX employee killed in Fostoria rail yard
Police lights
Man shot and killed on Blum Street in Toledo
Nearly 150 years of history burned down Friday night, destroying four businesses inside.
“It brings you just about to tears to see it gone”: Columbus Grove residents react to fire
Michigan State Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects from a home invasion in...
Home invasion suspects steal $10,000 in jewelry

Latest News

The light show Do You Hear What I hear? will host the drive.
Project Noelle needs toys for kids affected by addiction
D'Angelo Porter
Alleged Parqwood shooter appears in court
Christmas tree lot opens
Christmas tree lot opens
Four BGSU football players suspended for breaking team rules