Toledo police officer helps save shooting victim at after hours club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police release body cam video of a Toledo officer helping save the life of a shooting victim.

The incident happened last month at an after hours club on Kelsey.

A judge has barred that club owner from holding any parties.

The officer arrives on the scene with his gun drawn and he looks for the suspect. A patron tells him about the shooting victim. Police say the victim was shot in both legs and his arm.

The officer helps the 36-year-old victim by using the victim’s belt to try and stop the bleeding in both legs. He then keeps talking to the victim until medics arrive.

Police say in all, 17 shots were fired.

The club was boarded up in September of 2019 for one year after numerous reports of violence. The club is surround by homes.

Neighbors are fed up and so are police.

A judge is set to hear this case on January 14 and possibly determine if the spot should be boarded up again.

