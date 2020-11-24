Advertisement

11/24/20: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Plan on a rainy Wednesday, but drying out for Thanksgiving Day afternoon
By Jay Berschback
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Dry most of the night, but rain developing by 7am, temperatures rising from the upper 30s into the lower 40s. WEDNESDAY: Rain likely, temperatures rising through the 40s into the lower 50s by evening. THANKSGIVING DAY: Chance of a few morning rain showers, then dry and cloudy for the afternoon. Temperatures starting near 50, but falling into the mid 40s by late afternoon.

