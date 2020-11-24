Bo makes his debut at Wisconsin zoo

MADISON, Wisc. (WTVG) - Toledo Zoo guests immediately fell in love with him, and now a new set of people will get to visit and love Borealis.

Bo, the polar bear born at the Toledo Zoo in December 2018, moved to the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wisconsin, earlier this month and has officially made his debut in the Badger State.

“Bo is currently exploring his new space in our award-winning Arctic Passage exhibit while our female polar bear, Berit, is asleep in her winter den. Once Berit wakes up, she will join Bo out on exhibit,” the Henry Vilas Zoo said in a Facebook post.

Bo and Berit were matched up via the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which manages the polar bear populations in its affiliated zoos.

The move made sense for Bo in terms of his age, as most polar bears in the wild will leave their mothers around 2-years-old.

Bo the polar bear rests on a rock with his mother, Crystal. Bo is being paired with a female companion at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wisconsin. (WTVG)

