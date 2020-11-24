Crash closes Front St. during overnight hours

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A portion of Front St. in Toledo was closed through the early morning hours of Tuesday after a late-night car crash sheered a power pole in two.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Front at Whittemore when a driver, Abbie Hibbs lost control of her car. She veered off the road and struck a Toledo Edison pole.

Hibbs was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Front was closed between Whittemore and Paine for 5 1/2 hours Monday night into Tuesday morning due to damage to the pole and low-hanging power lines.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

