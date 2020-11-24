DeWine face cutouts fueling charity

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Eric Shanteau is the creator of the Facebook-famous DeWine head cutout. He tells 13abc, “I just felt like we are going through a really hard time. It’s a serious time right now, and I thought maybe I could bring a laugh to a few people.”

A few people turned into nearly 30,000, and not just in northwest Ohio.

Shanteau says, “I couldn’t believe it, I still can’t believe it. I get messages from Cleveland, some people down in Columbus have messaged me. It’s just unbelievable.”

One of those messages came from a bakery near Cleveland. Leslie Srodek-Johnson, a cookie decorator with Stan’s Northfield Bakery tells 13abc that she saw the Facebook post, and wanted to share it with the bakery’s Facebook followers. “These days, everybody needs a joke and a laugh, I just kind of made it and put it on Facebook to make people giggle.”

Another request to use the design came from Dayton. Tailor Curtis, Social Media Manager for Heart Mercantile in Dayton says that the company is now selling cutouts of the design. She says hundreds of orders have already come in, and more are pouring in daily, even from out of state. “This product has really blown up overnight. We have a whole stack of orders waiting, hopefully, we’re getting 300 signs in today. They’re already purchased, and the orders keep pouring in.”

But Shanteau isn’t making any money. He and his wife wanted to help feed local families in need for Thanksgiving. Then, all of this happened, and now they can.

Shanteau says, “We’ve ordered eight meals on Sunday, and we’re ordering at least four more tomorrow. And we’re donating 15 gift cards towards groceries for another 15 families. I never intended on profiting from this at all.”

When it all started less than a week ago, Shanteau was worried that people would think that he’s making fun of the governor and his handling of COVID-19. But he wanted to share a different message: “No matter what you believe in, just think twice about what you’re doing. And be safe.”

If you’d like to donate to help Eric and his family provide Thanksgiving meals, he is taking donations via Venmo at @Eric-Shanteau-1.

