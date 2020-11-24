Maumee man charged with threatening Ill. town sentenced to prison

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee man indicted by a federal grand jury for transmitting a threatening interstate communication entered a guilty plea and will serve six months in prison.

Ryan Gagnet, 22, will serve six months of home incarceration following his prison term and then another three years of supervised release. He will also pay a special assessment of $100 and a fine of $3,000.

According to federal authorities, Gagnet threatened an attack on an Illinois town in February.

Gagnet was charged with interstate communication of a threat to injure on February 10. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Gagnet is accused of making a post on social media threatening to commit a mass shooting in Shorewood, Illinois.

According to the FBI, Gagnet admitted to telling people on social media that “there may be a mass shooting at some point” and that he just wanted to see their frightened reactions.

During an interview with agents at his residence in Maumee, Gagnet said he went on Omegle, a free online chat website, while wearing a mask and said he spoke to a “dozen or so” people. He would ask if they wanted to see his face, and when they would say yes, he responded, “Well you are going to see my face on the news” because of what he was going to do.

Shorewood is a town of around 18,000 residents less than 50 miles southwest of Chicago and seven miles west of Joliet.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.