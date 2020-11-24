Advertisement

November 24th Weather Forecast

Rain likely today and Wednesday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Light snow is possible early this afternoon. Snow will change to rain later in the afternoon and early evening. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Highs today will be around 40 degrees. Rain returns on Wednesday with a high in the low 50s. About a half inch of rain is possible. An early morning shower is possible on Thursday, otherwise Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the low to middle 50s. The weekend will stay dry with highs in the upper 40s. There is a chance of snow next Monday with highs in the middle 30s. It depends on the track of the storm. If it tracks this way, accumulations would be possible.

