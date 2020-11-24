Advertisement

Restaurants workers out of work again as virus surges anew

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Waiters and bartenders are being thrown out of work – again – as governors and local officials shut down indoor dining and drinking establishments to combat the nationwide surge in coronavirus infections that is overwhelming hospitals and dashing hopes for a quick economic recovery.

And the timing, just before the holidays, couldn’t be worse.

Restaurant owner Greg Morena in Los Angeles County was trying to figure out his next step after county officials banned in-person dining for at least three weeks, beginning Wednesday. But he was mainly dreading having to notify his employees.

“To tell you, ‘I can’t employ you during the holidays’ to staff that has family and kids, I haven’t figured that part out yet. It’s the heaviest weight that I carry,” said Morena, who had to close one restaurant earlier in the year and has two in operation at the Santa Monica Pier.

Randine Karnitz, a server in Elk River, Minnesota, said her boss laid her off last week after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that bars, restaurants and gyms would close for four weeks as infections spiked to an all-time high and pushed hospitals to the breaking point.

“‘Well, your last day is tomorrow. You don’t have a job. You can thank your governor for that,” Karnitz said her boss told her. She said her husband’s hours also have been cut at his manufacturing job, forcing the family to postpone house repairs.

Karnitz, though, said that she supports a shutdown and that people who didn’t take the virus seriously bear much of the blame.

“I just think that if we all would’ve done our part to begin with, we wouldn’t be in this predicament,” she said. “Things are only going to get worse for the service industry before it gets better, unfortunately.”

Restaurant owners — most of whom underwent shutdowns in the spring and summer — are finding the new round of closings challenging as colder weather sets in. Many are offering curbside pickup but also trying to hold outdoor dining, even if it means setting up shelters or heaters.

Some are challenging shutdown orders in court, with little success.

A federal judge last week declined to halt a three-week ban on indoor dining in Michigan after an industry association complained that restaurants were being treated unfairly. The judge noted that restaurants are unlike other businesses in that their customers have to remove their masks to eat or drink.

A California judge on Monday denied a request to temporarily restore indoor service at restaurants and gyms in San Diego County that were forced to move operations outside. The judge said there is scientific evidence to support Gov. Gavin Newsom’s sweeping public health orders.

The U.S. has seen more than 12.4 million confirmed infections and over 258,000 deaths from the coronavirus. Almost 86,000 people — an all-time high — were in the hospital in the U.S. with COVID-19 as of Monday.

The infections have led to a shortage of hospital beds and health care workers, and they threaten non-COVID-19-related surgeries and other care.

On average, the U.S. is recording over 172,000 new cases per day. It is seeing more than 1,500 deaths per day on average — the highest level since May.

Restaurant owners in Los Angeles County contend infections are more likely to be coming from private gatherings where rules about masks and spaced-apart seating aren’t in force.

“The same people desperate to go to bars are going to party in their houses,” said Brittney Valles, owner of Guerrilla Tacos in Los Angeles. “You will never see them until they’re spreading coronavirus around willy-nilly. It’s insane.”

Valles said she broke down Saturday as she realized it could be the last time — at least for a while — that she would see some of her employees. It will be the third time she has had to furlough employees, and she was working Monday to develop a plan to keep as many employed as possible.

She has already opened a coffee shop that offers breakfast burritos. She plans to expand those hours, continue to operate the taco business for lunch takeout and open a burger joint at night that would deliver meals and offer food to go.

___

Webber reported from Fenton, Michigan; Peters from Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Melley from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in a hospital bed.
Ohio reports 11,885 new COVID cases after data glitches
CSX employee killed in Fostoria rail yard
Toledo police officer helps save shooting victim at after hours club
TPD officer helps save shooting victim at after-hours club
Four BGSU football players suspended for breaking team rules
Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car
Arrest made in weekend homicide on Crabb

Latest News

Guilty pleas were entered by Purdue board chairperson Steve Miller on behalf of the company.
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case
The sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. ...
Dow crests 30,000 points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Biden win over Trump in Nevada made official by court
Two turkeys who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their...
Turkey pardons on the menu at White House ceremony