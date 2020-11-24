Advertisement

Rite Aid expanding COVID-19 testing at existing sites

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rite-Aid has expanded its COVID-`19 testing program at existing testing sites to individuals 13-years-old and older, regardless of whether the individual is symptomatic or asymptomatic.

The sites utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adult patients are required to provide government-issued IDs and need to preregister at Rite Aid’s website.

Testing is unavailable on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

Parents or legal guardians must provide consent for individuals under 18, show their government-issued identification and must accompany their children to the appointment and supervise them during the test.

A complete list of Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing sites can be found at this link.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in a hospital bed.
Ohio reports 11,885 new COVID cases after data glitches
CSX employee killed in Fostoria rail yard
Toledo police officer helps save shooting victim at after hours club
TPD officer helps save shooting victim at after-hours club
Four BGSU football players suspended for breaking team rules
Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car
Arrest made in weekend homicide on Crabb

Latest News

Many properties remain closed, and thousands of people that worked in hospitality are...
Hotel workers struggle amid coronavirus resurgence
Despite the expected arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in just a few weeks, it could take several...
Keep the mask: A vaccine won’t end the US crisis right away
Hospitality workers struggle as COVID surges again
Hospitality workers struggle as COVID surges again
A Qantas Airbus A380 arrives at Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, Calif.,...
International flyers may soon need to get coronavirus vaccinations