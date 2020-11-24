Rite Aid expanding COVID-19 testing at existing sites

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rite-Aid has expanded its COVID-`19 testing program at existing testing sites to individuals 13-years-old and older, regardless of whether the individual is symptomatic or asymptomatic.

The sites utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adult patients are required to provide government-issued IDs and need to preregister at Rite Aid’s website.

Testing is unavailable on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

Parents or legal guardians must provide consent for individuals under 18, show their government-issued identification and must accompany their children to the appointment and supervise them during the test.

A complete list of Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing sites can be found at this link.

