Springfield H.S raises money for toys for ProMedica Children’s Hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Mckenna Reitz knows the impact a toy can have on a child who is staying the night at a hospital.

Two of her children have had hospital stays at the Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital.

Each time her children were handed stuffed animals to calm their fears.

Since 2015, the Springfield High School teacher and coach has been paying it forward.

Reitz spearheaded an annual toy drive at Springfield Local Schools.

Since it began, the district has collected 39-thousand toys and stuffed animals for kids.

The pandemic has stopped them from collecting toys this year but the mission hasn’t changed.

The district is collecting monetary donations for toys. You can donate at www.tchtoydrive.com.

For every 50 dollars donated your name will be entered to win prizes from local businesses.

You can win a 10-piece cookware set from Caphalon, free burritos for a year at Moe’s Southwest Grill, or a curated board from Social Rind Co.

