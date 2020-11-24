To wave or not to wave: Not all wild animals want to be friends, National Park Service says
You shouldn’t wave at everything in a national park
Nov. 24, 2020
(Gray News) – Never say the National Park Service doesn’t have a sense of humor.
A Facebook post on outdoor social distancing takes it to the next level, especially when it comes to dealing with the creatures you might encounter in one of America’s national parks.
Called “Recreate Responsibly,” the graphic shows the proper spacing you should use between everything from people to bison.
Animal and suggested spacing:
- People: 6 feet and it’s OK to wave
- Bear: 300 feet and waving is still OK
- Moose: 300 feet and a friendly gesture isn’t a problem
- Bison: Start running, you “shouldn’t have been waving”
The National Park Service post has been shared more than 19,000 times and has over 70,000 likes, smiley faces and loves.
Visitors to the country’s national parks regularly run afoul of their wild creatures by getting too close.
