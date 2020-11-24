Toledo man convicted in March stabbings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neal Soto entered an Alford plea in Lucas County Court Tuesday, and was found guilty of felonious assault in a March stabbing incident.

Two women were transported to a local hospital after being stabbed in east Toledo.

Toledo Police responded to a call for multiple people stabbed just before 1:50 a.m. When they arrived to a house in the 800 block of Clark St., officers found Sierra Roughton, 23, and Kayla Taylor, 23, suffering from stab wounds.

Soto was later apprehended in New Jersey.

The 36-year-old will be sentenced on December 23.

