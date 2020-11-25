Authorities cracking down on drunk driving over holiday weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The night before Thanksgiving is often considered the biggest drinking night of the year, so local law enforcement agencies are reminding the public about the dangers of drunk driving.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn isn’t sure what to expect this year. With COVID-19, many of the factors that contribute to the bar scene may be different. For example, this is typically the first night that college students are back in town since summer vacation, but that may not necessarily be the case this year.

However, the sheriff will have extra patrols on the streets out and visible to be prepared for whatever the night may bring.

“If you’re going to go out partying tonight, make sure you have a safe way home and a safe way to get around, whether it’s using Uber, or using transportation, or having a designated driver. Don’t drink and drive because we’re going to have extra deputies out looking for the indicators of someone who is intoxicated,” says Wasylyshyn.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will also be looking for drunk drivers. Both agencies will continue to run these extra patrols through the entire holiday weekend.

This is made possible by a grant from the federal government.

Wasylyshyn is asking everyone to come with a plan for how to get home before they start drinking.

“We’ve had some really serious crashes on holiday weekends and it’s tough. You feel the pain of the family of those victims who were seriously injured or killed and that’s something we really want to eliminate,” says Wasylyshyn.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.