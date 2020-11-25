Advertisement

Mayor expects Board of Health to order schools suspend in-person learning

TPS prepares for virtual learning. The district has 22,000 chrome books on hand for students.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said he expects the Lucas County Board of Health to vote on closing all Lucas County schools and suspending extra-curricular activities during their 10 a.m. meeting Wednesday.

The mayor made the comments during a press event Wednesday morning. According to Kapszukiewicz, the board will vote on an order and not a recommendation, which would take effect Friday, December 4.

The order would apply to public and private schools in the county, suspending face-to-face learning and all activities, including athletics.

The move comes as the state deals with an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

