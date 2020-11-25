November 25th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is very likely today with highs around 50. Temperatures will slowly rise overnight with more rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Temperatures will be steady around 50 on Thanksgiving with a shower possible early. Otherwise, it will be cloudy. Friday through Sunday will be dry with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. Rain, snow, and wind are possible on Monday and Tuesday depending on the track of our next storm.

