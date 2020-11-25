Advertisement

November 25th Weather Forecast

More Rain Today
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is very likely today with highs around 50. Temperatures will slowly rise overnight with more rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Temperatures will be steady around 50 on Thanksgiving with a shower possible early. Otherwise, it will be cloudy. Friday through Sunday will be dry with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. Rain, snow, and wind are possible on Monday and Tuesday depending on the track of our next storm.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Gagnet
Maumee man charged with threatening Ill. town sentenced to prison
Toledo police officer helps save shooting victim at after hours club
TPD officer helps save shooting victim at after-hours club
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Crash closes Front St. during overnight hours
Creator of DeWine head cutout donating funds to charity
DeWine face cutouts fueling charity
A woman in a hospital bed.
Ohio reports 11,885 new COVID cases after data glitches

Latest News

November 25th Weather Forecast
November 25th Weather Forecast
11/24/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/24/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/24/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/24/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
11/24/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/24/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast