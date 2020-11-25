Sandusky says “thank you” to frontliners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The sound of support could be heard blocks away from Firelands Regional Medical Center Tuesday night in Sandusky as the people in dozens of cars in the hospital’s parking lot wanted healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic to hear just how much they are appreciated.

Rita Baus and her husband came out to show support for their daughter, and others who work at the hospital.

“All the hours they have worked in this community, it’s a great place and they’re all chipping in,” says Baus.

“I come over and pray I have a little sign in my car that says I’m praying for them,” says Janie Thompson, who says she comes to the hospital to pray weekly and was happy to be part of a community event like this. “I can’t imagine what they’re going through. All those people are giving their all for other people in there.”

For ten minutes straight, lights flashed and car horns blared while medical workers watched in wonder of the community’s gratitude.

A group of nurses, some just coming to an end of a long shift, waved from the doorway.

“Everyone is trying to find a way to help us, so this is cool. Everybody in their cars they can stay safe and show that they’re supporting us.”

“It’s important that they’re here to show that they are willing to help us because we can’t do it alone.”

The event was organized by church leaders at The Chapel in Sandusky alongside hospital officials and security.

“Someone contacted us and told some of their story about what it’s like working on that floor this is a nurse and it just caught all of our hearts and we went to work right away and pulled this together,” said Jay Halley, Pastor at The Chapel.

The church tells us they also planned to capture the moment with a drone so doctors, nurses, and other staff members at the hospital could view the video later, and know their community is thankful for them.”

“To hear this that from outside of our walls the community wanted to show love and support for our hospital for our medical center it was really overwhelming and we’re so appreciative,” said Jeremy Normington-Slay, President & CEO of the Firelands Regional Health System.

