Sunbeam crock-pots recalled due to burn risks

(CNN) - Sunbeam Products is voluntarily recalling more than 900 thousand crock-pots.

Specifically, it’s the six-quart express crock multi-cookers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it can pressurize when the lid isn’t fully locked.

That could cause the lid to pop off suddenly and eject hot liquid and steam, creating a burn risk.

So far, the company has received 99 reports of first and third degree burns.

The crock-pots were sold nationwide and in Canada since 2017.

Owners are being asked to stop using the product as a pressure cooker while they wait for a replacement lid.

The slow-cooker function still works properly.

