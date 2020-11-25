Advertisement

Sunbeam crock-pots recalled due to burn risks

crockpot
crockpot(WTVG)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sunbeam Products is voluntarily recalling more than 900 thousand crock-pots.

Specifically, it’s the six-quart express crock multi-cookers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it can pressurize when the lid isn’t fully locked.

That could cause the lid to pop off suddenly and eject hot liquid and steam, creating a burn risk.

So far, the company has received 99 reports of first and third degree burns.

The crock-pots were sold nationwide and in Canada since 2017.

Owners are being asked to stop using the product as a pressure cooker while they wait for a replacement lid.

The slow-cooker function still works properly.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in a hospital bed.
Ohio reports 11,885 new COVID cases after data glitches
Toledo police officer helps save shooting victim at after hours club
TPD officer helps save shooting victim at after-hours club
CSX employee killed in Fostoria rail yard
Four BGSU football players suspended for breaking team rules
Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car
Arrest made in weekend homicide on Crabb

Latest News

Life after surviving COVID-19
The long lasting effects of life after COVID-19
Springfield H.S raises money for toys at ProMedica Children's Hospital Hospitals can be a...
Springfield H.S raises money for toys for ProMedica Children’s Hospital
Life after surviving COVID-19
Life after surviving COVID-19
The program allows third-year students to spend part of a rotation at Hospice of NW Ohio
Unique program allows medical students to make house calls with hospice patients