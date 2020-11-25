Toledo restaurants thankful for Thanksgiving to-go orders

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For a holiday unlike any other, Toledo restaurants are preparing comfort food classics for the community to enjoy from the comfort of home.

“We are offering something that usually your mom or grandma is making for dinner, now you can just pick it up and heat it up,” said Maumee Bay Brewing Company General Manager Danielle Perkins. “Hopefully it’s as close to home as you can get while everybody is staying apart.”

Maumee Bay Brewing Company is putting its beer-making on hold to perfect Thanksgiving dinner. The brewery selling over 700 meals.

“All they have to do is pull up to the door, one of our people brings it right your car, and you’re ready to go,” said Perkins.

At vegan destination: The Leaf and Seed Café, customers are still coming inside picking up food at a record rate.

“They don’t have to go to the grocery store, they just have to order it, and pick it up,” said owner Susan Herhold.

Leaf and Seed selling out orders days even before the holiday. The café in its first year of business saying the pandemic had made business tough.

“This was able to keep us open another month that’s for sure,” said Herhold. “Had we not done this we probably would have closed our doors.”

At Fowl and Fodder their only obstacle this Thanksgiving is space. The restaurant overrun with carry-out bags had to rent a refrigerated semi to house enough food to feed over 150 families.

“We weren’t sure with Thanksgiving Holiday meals,” said owner Alicia Wagner. “It’s the first year that we’ve done this. We knew that obviously, the need was there but we didn’t know what to expect.”

Fowl and Fodder, Maumee Bay Brew Company, and Leaf and Seed Café are already gearing up for the next holiday, with to-go orders already available for Christmas.

