11/26: Dan’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Thanksgiving clouds will continue through the first half of Black Friday, giving way to a few peeks of sun later in the afternoon with highs near 50. The rest of the holiday weekend looks mostly sunny and quiet -- the calm before the storm. Some form of rain, snow and wind is likely Monday through early Wednesday as two storm systems combine. The timing is tough to nail down at present, and the track of either storm will heavily determine snow totals. Prepare for a messy first half of next week, and make sure you have a snow shovel and scraper ready!

