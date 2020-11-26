Church offers free drive-thru community Thanksgiving dinner for Ottawa & Sandusky County residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Elmore Church of God held a free drive-thru Thanksgiving Dinner at Woodmore High School. It’s the church’s 12th annual Thanksgiving Dinner. They took their holiday celebration to curbside pick-up-only because of the pandemic.

The line wrapped around the school, with the church serving nearly 800 people.

