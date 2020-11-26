Long a quirky family tradition, the 55th Annual Turkey Day Open raises money for charity

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At Heather Downs Country Club, one family’s Thanksgiving tradition has evolved into a full-blown charity function.

“Fifty-five years ago, my dad, who was a member of this club, said to me, “Hey Tim, our wives are busy making the turkey. Let’s play golf,” says Dr. Tim Kime.

That’s when the Turkey Day Open was born. It’s since grown into a community affair, complete with prizes for the best, and the worst, golfers of the day. But the prizes are not what the day is all about.

“It’s a great opportunity for the guys who just come back into town to see family and friends for the holidays. Thanksgiving morning. Let’s go play some golf; let’s catch up with everybody,” says Dan Sutton, the PGA director of golf at Heather Downs.

And now, for the second year running, it’s a fundraiser. Dr. Kime, who is an optometrist, is donating all the proceeds to The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio.

“Getting donations is tough, and it’s amazing to have somebody who decides to support our mission by doing something all on their own and so it’s a blessing to our organization. We’re very fortunate,” says The Sight Center’s executive director, Stacey Butts.

Today all the golfers are thankful for the mild weather, not that bad weather would have stopped them.

“No matter what the weather is, if it’s snowy, raining, sleet, we’re still going to be here, be together, and then go home to the rest of the family and eat some turkey,” says Matt Reece. Reece has been golfing at the Turkey Day Open for 30 years.

Today, 63 golfers donated more than $500 for The Sight Center.

