November 26th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thanksgiving will be cloudy with some drizzle early. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few rays of sunshine in the late afternoon. Highs will be near 50. The weekend is looking bright and sunny. Highs will be in the middle 40s on Saturday and around 50 degrees on Sunday. Rain, snow and strong winds are all very likely Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low to middle 30s. The potential is there for significant snow and travel trouble early next week.

