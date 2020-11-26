Advertisement

November 26th Weather Forecast

Travel Trouble Early Next Week....Rain, Snow & Wind Likely
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:25 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thanksgiving will be cloudy with some drizzle early. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few rays of sunshine in the late afternoon. Highs will be near 50. The weekend is looking bright and sunny. Highs will be in the middle 40s on Saturday and around 50 degrees on Sunday. Rain, snow and strong winds are all very likely Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low to middle 30s. The potential is there for significant snow and travel trouble early next week.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Tape FPD
One dead in Sylvania Twp. shooting, suspect arrested
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Six people shot in Toledo overnight
Kevin Dumas
Remembering Toledo Police Officer Kevin Dumas
Three more counties have been elevated to purple on the advisory map.
Three more Ohio counties go ‘purple’, 11 now on Level 4 COVID watchlist, including Wood County
OSU Head Coach Ryan Day out against Illinois due to positive COVID test

Latest News

Nov. 28: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 28: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 28: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 28: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast
11/27/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/27/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/27/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/27/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Nov. 27: Heather's Friday AM Forecast
Nov. 27: Heather’s Friday Morning Forecast