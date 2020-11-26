Advertisement

Parents, students protest against school closures and activity shutdown

The group took their protest to the home of the Lucas County Health Department board president Johnathon Ross
protest
protest(WTVG)
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 30 parents and kids showed up at Ottawa Hills High School on Thanksgiving morning to protest the Toledo Lucas County Health Department Board vote to close schools and extra-curricular activities from December 4th through January 11th.

The closing is in response to the CDC recommendations to contain the community spread of Corona Virus. But parents and their kids in this group are arguing that no other county in the state is enforcing such a shut-down. They go on to argue that the move increases the strain on the mental health of students and that sports are not contributing to the spread of COVID-19.

The group took their protest to the home of the Lucas County Health Department board president Johnathon Ross

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Tape FPD
One dead in Sylvania Twp. shooting, suspect arrested
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Six people shot in Toledo overnight
Kevin Dumas
Remembering Toledo Police Officer Kevin Dumas
Three more counties have been elevated to purple on the advisory map.
Three more Ohio counties go ‘purple’, 11 now on Level 4 COVID watchlist, including Wood County
OSU Head Coach Ryan Day out against Illinois due to positive COVID test

Latest News

Nov. 28: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 28: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Ohio State
Ohio State cancels Saturday Illinois game
Kevin Dumas
Remembering Toledo Police Officer Kevin Dumas
The local print shop sells Toledo pride.
Local stores gear up for Small Business Saturday
Police Tape FPD
One dead in Sylvania Twp. shooting, suspect arrested