Parents, students protest against school closures and activity shutdown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 30 parents and kids showed up at Ottawa Hills High School on Thanksgiving morning to protest the Toledo Lucas County Health Department Board vote to close schools and extra-curricular activities from December 4th through January 11th.

The closing is in response to the CDC recommendations to contain the community spread of Corona Virus. But parents and their kids in this group are arguing that no other county in the state is enforcing such a shut-down. They go on to argue that the move increases the strain on the mental health of students and that sports are not contributing to the spread of COVID-19.

The group took their protest to the home of the Lucas County Health Department board president Johnathon Ross

