Special fund has provided more than $500,000 to local non-profits during pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of local organizations have been helped by a special fund at the Greater Toledo Community Foundation. It’s called the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.

So far, more than $500,000 from that fund has been given away to help dozens of non- profit organizations. It was created to help the non-profits provide things like food and PPE during the pandemic to the people they serve.

All of the money that comes into the fund, goes right back out. Keith Burwell is the President and CEO of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation.

“We wanted 100% of the money to go out, so we used our endowment to pay the overhead to do that. We want to make sure we are helping as many people as we can in this community. A lot of people have donated to the fund. It is a great example of all the wonderful philanthropy in this community,” says Burwell.

One of the non-profits helped by the special fund this year is Center of Hope Family Services. The center helps hundreds of families every year. A big part of the center’s work is after school programming for children.

Dr. Tracee Perryman is the CEO.

“It means the world to me, and the families we serve because it is hard to focus on the pandemic when your basic needs aren’t being met. We had to change the way we do everything because of the pandemic. We now do our after school programming on virtual platforms, and we deliver meals. We are so grateful to the foundation and all its donors,” says Dr. Perryman.

If you’d like to get involved with the work of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation, log on to toledocf.org or call (419) 241-5049. If you are interested in learning more about the Center of Hope Family Services, get connected to cohfs.org, or call (419) 861-4400.

