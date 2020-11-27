Bringing Thanksgiving to grandma

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - This is the first holiday season Ina Schafer is spending in a nursing home.

Because of the pandemic, her daughter Evelyn Colbert along with her husband David and their three children decided if she couldn’t come home for Thanksgiving, they’d bring Thanksgiving to her.

From the turkey to the green bean casserole, a full Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings was served at SKLD nursing home in Bryan, Ohio.

Nurses brought Ina’s serving to her while her family set up camp outside her window.

Evelyn says this is something the family had been planning for months.

“A lot of people thought it was crazy, but I wanted to have Thanksgiving. We haven’t missed a Thanksgiving with her.,” said Evelyn.

Her husband pitched the tent, and extension cords and crockpots galore were used to keep the food hot as the family sat outside to share a meal with their loved one.

Evelyn describes how close her children are with their grandmother. “They talk to them for almost an hour every night. I’m an only child, and I lost my dad five years ago so this is all they have.”

Her son, Parker Colbert, agrees he was happy to eat outside in November if it meant he got to see his grandma.

“We’re waiting until she can come home and she can play games with us,” said Parker. “She likes playing marbles and she likes playing UNO.”

The Colberts are waiting for Ina to be able to walk again before bringing her home, but they all agree they’ll want to spend Christmas with her too, no matter the weather.

“We’ll get the tent back out, she’ll watch her grandkids open their Christmas presents, she does every year,” added Evelyn.

