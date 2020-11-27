Advertisement

Hulu offers Black Friday deal

Hulu is offering a Black Friday special price for its streaming service, available through...
Hulu is offering a Black Friday special price for its streaming service, available through Monday.(Hulu via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:48 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a Black Friday sale that could be perfect for someone who has been stuck at home since March - the gift of streaming more TV shows at home.

Hulu is offering access to its ad-supported streaming TV service for $1.99 a month.

The discount price is good for a full year. It then reverts to its usual monthly price of $5.99.

If you already are a Hulu subscriber, you may still save as the deal applies to both new as well as eligible returning subscribers.

Also, anyone who has signed up in the last three months can take advantage of the Black Friday sale.

The deal is a limited time offer. It’s available at Hulu.com through the end of Monday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Tape FPD
One dead in Sylvania Twp. shooting, suspect arrested
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Six people shot in Toledo overnight
Kevin Dumas
Remembering Toledo Police Officer Kevin Dumas
Three more counties have been elevated to purple on the advisory map.
Three more Ohio counties go ‘purple’, 11 now on Level 4 COVID watchlist, including Wood County
OSU Head Coach Ryan Day out against Illinois due to positive COVID test

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
Nov. 28: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 28: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California