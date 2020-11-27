Local stores gear up for Small Business Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today is Black Friday, which means tomorrow is Small Business Saturday. It may be the biggest shopping day of the year, but there are some things money can’t buy. But here in Northwest Ohio, pride is not one of those things.

“It’s so important to still have your sense of hometown pride, and support your hometown, and do what you can to support your community. And by shopping small and by shopping local, you do that,” says Julia Lark.

Julia and Steve Lark own Printed on a Lark in Toledo.

The weekend after Thanksgiving is always important for retailers, but this year, the pandemic has hit mom and pop shops especially hard.

Toledo record store Culture Clash has struggled with the supply chain breakdown.

“There is a very real chance that when I tell the customer that I don’t have the record that they’re looking for, that they may be able to have it at the box store down the road,” says Culture Clash owner Tim Friedman.

Both stores are offering deals and giveaways on goods you can’t find anywhere else, provided with personal service.

“They have great stuff! I mean, what more can you ask for, and it’s a pretty good deal!” says Denise Martin, as she shops at Printed on a Lark.

So the Larks are asking everyone to buy local tomorrow, and always.

“I think it’s important to have people understand that small businesses are a big thing in the community that keep things going and keep the city vibrant,” says Steve.

“You get to support families, you get to support your neighbors and your friends... and you get to show off your hometown pride and your love for Toledo at the same time if you come in here,” says Julia.

You can support these businesses by shopping online at Culture Clash and Printed on a Lark.

