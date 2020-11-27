Nov. 27: Heather’s Friday Morning Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy with highs around 50. TONIGHT: Clearing skies and cold. Low 30. SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-40s. SUNDAY: Sunny, high 50. NEXT WEEK: Our next storm system arrives Monday morning, with rain at first. The switch to moderate/heavy snow will happen at some point Monday, with snow continuing into Tuesday. Snow totals, timing and track are still factors that we will continue to update through the weekend, but expect accumulations with this storm.