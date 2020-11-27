One dead in Sylvania Twp. shooting, suspect arrested

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and another in jail after a shooting on the 3600 block of McCord in Sylvania Twp. Friday afternoon.

A press release describes the incident as a confrontation that occurred around 1:20 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they were declared deceased.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Neither have been identified.

