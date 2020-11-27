Advertisement

One dead in Sylvania Twp. shooting, suspect arrested

Police Tape FPD
Police Tape FPD(KVLY)
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and another in jail after a shooting on the 3600 block of McCord in Sylvania Twp. Friday afternoon.

A press release describes the incident as a confrontation that occurred around 1:20 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they were declared deceased.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Neither have been identified.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Six people shot in Toledo overnight
Kevin Dumas
Remembering Toledo Police Officer Kevin Dumas
Three more counties have been elevated to purple on the advisory map.
Three more Ohio counties go ‘purple’, 11 now on Level 4 COVID watchlist, including Wood County
OSU Head Coach Ryan Day out against Illinois due to positive COVID test

Latest News

Nov. 28: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 28: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Ohio State
Ohio State cancels Saturday Illinois game
Kevin Dumas
Remembering Toledo Police Officer Kevin Dumas
The local print shop sells Toledo pride.
Local stores gear up for Small Business Saturday