One dead in Sylvania Twp. shooting, suspect arrested
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and another in jail after a shooting on the 3600 block of McCord in Sylvania Twp. Friday afternoon.
A press release describes the incident as a confrontation that occurred around 1:20 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital where they were declared deceased.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Neither have been identified.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.