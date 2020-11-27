OSU Head Coach Ryan Day out against Illinois due to positive COVID test

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several members of the Ohio State football program have tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, including Head coach Ryan Day.

According to a statement from the university, he is in isolation and will not travel to Illinois or coach the team this week. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson will serve as interim head coach of the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Because of the additional PCR testing taking place Friday, the team will not fly to Champaign this evening, but will instead fly to the game Saturday morning. The department has kept the University of Illinois and the Big Ten Conference aware of the developments.

“I have spoken with Coach Day, and he is doing well physically,” Director of Athletics Gene Smith said. “I feel terrible for Coach and for the members of the program who have been diagnosed with a positive test. Coach Day and this team have been true leaders in handling things so well throughout this pandemic. Our team wants to play this game, and we’re going to do everything we can to help make this happen. All of the decisions on the welfare of our student-athletes and staff members will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”

The increased number does not reach the threshold for Ohio State to have to cancel the game this week, according to Big Ten Conference protocols.

