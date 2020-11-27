Six people shot in Toledo overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are investigating Friday morning after six people were shot during a single incident overnight. According to police, the initially call came in just after 2 AM on Friday, when one person was shot inside a home in the 700 block of East Hudson.

The second victim was found shot inside another home, while the others were shot at an after hours club. The exact timeline is unclear. Police say both victims and witnesses have so far been uncooperative with investigators.

So far, no suspects have been arrested or named in the case, though police were engaged in a short pursuit after they arrived on the scene. As of 5 AM, the entire block near Stickney and Hudson has been blocked off by police while they investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

