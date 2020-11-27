Advertisement

Six people shot in Toledo overnight

Two shot inside homes, others at after hours club.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:05 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are investigating Friday morning after six people were shot during a single incident overnight. According to police, the initially call came in just after 2 AM on Friday, when one person was shot inside a home in the 700 block of East Hudson.

The second victim was found shot inside another home, while the others were shot at an after hours club. The exact timeline is unclear. Police say both victims and witnesses have so far been uncooperative with investigators.

So far, no suspects have been arrested or named in the case, though police were engaged in a short pursuit after they arrived on the scene. As of 5 AM, the entire block near Stickney and Hudson has been blocked off by police while they investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Tape FPD
One dead in Sylvania Twp. shooting, suspect arrested
Kevin Dumas
Remembering Toledo Police Officer Kevin Dumas
Three more counties have been elevated to purple on the advisory map.
Three more Ohio counties go ‘purple’, 11 now on Level 4 COVID watchlist, including Wood County
OSU Head Coach Ryan Day out against Illinois due to positive COVID test

Latest News

Nov. 28: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 28: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Ohio State
Ohio State cancels Saturday Illinois game
Kevin Dumas
Remembering Toledo Police Officer Kevin Dumas
The local print shop sells Toledo pride.
Local stores gear up for Small Business Saturday
Police Tape FPD
One dead in Sylvania Twp. shooting, suspect arrested