1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a Sacramento mall on Black Friday has killed one person and left another with life-threatening wounds.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. at Arden Fair Mall.

Fire officials tell KPIX-TV that one person was found dead at the mall and another was found at a bank outside of the mall and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The mall was evacuated in the midst of Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days.

Police say the suspect fled and there’s no active threat at the mall.

