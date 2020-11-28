Advertisement

Nov. 28: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Accumulating snow is expected Monday and Tuesday, and then the chilly temps stick around too!
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High 46. TONIGHT: Clear. Low 32. SUNDAY: Sunny, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 52. MONDAY: Rain in the morning, then changing to moderate to heavy snow in the afternoon. Windy, with gusts 30-35 MPH possible. Temperatures in the 30s. Snow will continue overnight, and through Tuesday afternoon.

