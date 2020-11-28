Remembering Toledo Police Officer Kevin Dumas
46-year-old Officer Kevin Dumas died unexpectedly Thanksgiving morning. TPD officials describing Dumas as a friend and teacher to everyone.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
At ProMedica’s Russel J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital for years, Dumas was one of the officers who would dress up as a superhero and rappel down the building, waving at patients. Those close to Officer Dumas calling him a real-life superhero.
“I guess I kind of describe him as a true hero,” said friend Doris Piercefield.
Officer Kevin Dumas served as a member of TPD’s Swat Team and was an instructor for TPD’s Police Academy. Once a year Dumas would take on the role of Batman.
“I was just so excited to have an opportunity to do this costume for him because what he was using it for was just so amazing,” said Piercefield.
Liberty Center florist and designer Doris Piercefield created Dumas’s legendary suit. Every Halloween season Dumas would bring smiles to children who needed them most, rappelling down ProMedica’s Children’s Hospital where he would wave to kids from the view of their rooms.
“Anytime I’d see Kevin go down that rope, Batman… I know him,” said friend Erik Swanson. “I know who that is, that’s not Bruce Wayne. He’s doing that extra special thing for other people’s kids, just how he would with his own, how he would be with yours, or mine.”
Officer Dumas leaves behind a wife, three children, countless friends, and students who trained under his guidance.
“The city was pretty safe with him being an officer, especially a training officer,” said Swanson. “You know those guys were being trained well if he was behind the helm.”
TPD issuing a statement on Twitter recalling the officer as kind, loving, and a dedicated person.
The City of Toledo taking to social media as well offering condolences to family, friends, and fellow TPD officers.
“He was a good guy,” said Piercefield. “He was a good police officer, he was a good dad, he was just an overall good guy.”
