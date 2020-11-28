Remembering Toledo Police Officer Kevin Dumas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

At ProMedica’s Russel J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital for years, Dumas was one of the officers who would dress up as a superhero and rappel down the building, waving at patients. Those close to Officer Dumas calling him a real-life superhero.

“I guess I kind of describe him as a true hero,” said friend Doris Piercefield.

Officer Kevin Dumas served as a member of TPD’s Swat Team and was an instructor for TPD’s Police Academy. Once a year Dumas would take on the role of Batman.

“I was just so excited to have an opportunity to do this costume for him because what he was using it for was just so amazing,” said Piercefield.

Every Halloween season Officer Kevin Dumas would don his black Batman cap and cowl to bring smiles to children inside ProMedica's Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital. (Jack Bassett)

Liberty Center florist and designer Doris Piercefield created Dumas’s legendary suit. Every Halloween season Dumas would bring smiles to children who needed them most, rappelling down ProMedica’s Children’s Hospital where he would wave to kids from the view of their rooms.

“Anytime I’d see Kevin go down that rope, Batman… I know him,” said friend Erik Swanson. “I know who that is, that’s not Bruce Wayne. He’s doing that extra special thing for other people’s kids, just how he would with his own, how he would be with yours, or mine.”

Friends of Officer Dumas say they are remembering the policeman as a super-hero, not only for his costume but for his ability to make others smile. (Jack Bassett)

Officer Dumas leaves behind a wife, three children, countless friends, and students who trained under his guidance.

“The city was pretty safe with him being an officer, especially a training officer,” said Swanson. “You know those guys were being trained well if he was behind the helm.”

There are no words to express the sadness we feel as we announce the unexpected passing of Ofc. Kevin Dumas. There is not be enough space here to speak on his achievements, but also the kind, loving, and dedicated person he was. He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/xmcT5csA0h — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) November 27, 2020

TPD issuing a statement on Twitter recalling the officer as kind, loving, and a dedicated person.

The entire city offers its condolences to the family, friends, and fellow @ToledoPolice officers of Officer Kevin Dumas https://t.co/jzSL9MQx2r — City of Toledo (@city_of_toledo) November 26, 2020

The City of Toledo taking to social media as well offering condolences to family, friends, and fellow TPD officers.

“He was a good guy,” said Piercefield. “He was a good police officer, he was a good dad, he was just an overall good guy.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.