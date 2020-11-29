Advertisement

11/28: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

4-8″ snow is the most likely scenario Monday/Tuesday
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
This quiet weekend will be the calm before the storm! Models are trending slightly further east now, but at least 4″ of snow in Toledo seems most likely Monday/Tuesday with higher totals further east. Wind gusts past 30-35 mph will keep the snow swirling well into the midweek -- keep the snow brush and shovel handy, as temperatures won’t climb past 40 degrees until at least next weekend.

