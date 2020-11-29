11/29: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Our first big test of the season arrives Monday, with rain converting to wet snow in the morning, and starting to accumulate by the afternoon once temperatures dip closer to freezing. 1-3″ of snow will likely fall before midnight, with an additional 3-5″ through Tuesday evening (the higher end of the range being east of I-75). Gusty winds up to 35mph may make blowing snow a hazard. Make sure you have your snow brush/shovel/blower handy, and drive to conditions!

