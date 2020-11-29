Advertisement

11/29: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

3-5″ for Toledo through Tuesday evening; 6″+ east of I-75
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our first big test of the season arrives Monday, with rain converting to wet snow in the morning, and starting to accumulate by the afternoon once temperatures dip closer to freezing. 1-3″ of snow will likely fall before midnight, with an additional 3-5″ through Tuesday evening (the higher end of the range being east of I-75). Gusty winds up to 35mph may make blowing snow a hazard. Make sure you have your snow brush/shovel/blower handy, and drive to conditions!

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second time this month, an armed robber held up the same location near the site of the...
Gas station robbed at gunpoint
Pipe Used as Weapon in Rite Aid Robbery
ODOT has new plans in place this year to keep the roads clear
Getting ahead of the storm
Stock graphic
Two hurt in Hancock County head-on crash
Police Tape FPD
One dead in Sylvania Twp. shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

Monday, November 30th Weather Forecast
Monday, November 30th Weather Forecast
Monday, November 30th Weather Forecast
Monday, November 30th Weather Forecast
11/29: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
3-5" remains the most likely snow total range for Toledo, with higher amounts east of I-75. Dan...
11/29: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast